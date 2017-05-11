Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/gender : girl/age : pre teen

Kids Room Girl Gender Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
“With the moon light of Zoë Rumeau, the flying swans of Sew Haert Felt England and the old pink color on the wall, the room gives the feeling of the golden hour,” says Eva of Kiki’s room. “I really love the atmosphere in her room.”
A peek inside Cato's room. The rainbow carpet is from Umbrella Amarella.
Behind the door of the floor-to-ceiling cabinet in Cato's room is a small play area as well as a staircase that leads to an upper-level play space.
Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
Online art lessons are making it easy to prioritize art, which can be a great escape for kids stuck at home all day.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The children's bedroom.
"Some of my favorite spaces are those that weren't even necessarily planned," says Shahane. "For instance, underneath the stair on the first floor it ended up being a few inches deeper than initially planned because of plumbing requirements. But those inches made a perfect and impromptu alcove for our daughter's drawing table."
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
The third bedroom.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
The children's room.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
In 8-year-old Olivia's room, minimalist bookshelves and a comfy hideaway make for the perfect retreat.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
the kids room
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Girls Bedroom
Kids Room
Sophisticated Play