Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/gender : boy/room type : playroom

Kids Room Boy Gender Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Brayden's playroom, located under his lofted bed, is clad in black-and-white foam tiles and a coordinating accent wall.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
This Murphy bunk bed, the Lollipop IN model from Resource Furniture, stows away flush to the wall when not in use.
In his room, Finn sits on a Stump stool by Kalon Studios at an oak table from Canvas Home. The flat jute rug is from ABC Carpet & Home; the stainless-steel door hardware is by Emtek.
Leo's new play-space has quickly become Eric's favorite part of the home. "It was one of the most simple projects to build, but the most satisfying to complete because of the look on Leo’s face when he first climbed inside and saw all his toys in HIS space," he notes.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Kids Room
1/2 basketball court Architect: James Dixon, Railings: Keuka Studios, inc