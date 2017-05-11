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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/room type : bedroom

Kids Room Boy Gender Bedroom Design Photos and Ideas

"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A Woodchuck-made loft bed anchors Sam's room. The dark green playmat is by Alex Playmats.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
Conklin updated a dresser with house numbers for knobs. Her two-year-old helps put his clothes away by figuring out which number they go behind.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
This Murphy bunk bed, the Lollipop IN model from Resource Furniture, stows away flush to the wall when not in use.
In his room, Finn sits on a Stump stool by Kalon Studios at an oak table from Canvas Home. The flat jute rug is from ABC Carpet & Home; the stainless-steel door hardware is by Emtek.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
In the boy’s room, Dash Marshall designed a platform bed and multiple storage units, accented with red lacquer and arranged in a playful way. “They’re built-ins, but we didn’t want them to look like built-ins,” says firm principal Ritchie Yao. “They’re more like stacked boxes.”
Mehdi and his wife, Sanae, have six-year-old twins, each with his own bedroom. The early-bird son’s room faces east, while the south room is for the son who likes to sleep in. The tipi was a gift from Mehdi’s father, also an architect.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
Kidroom
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
The new structure contains bedrooms for the couple and their sons Elijah and Isaiah.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
Lawrence, seven, shows off his toy collection on a vintage Cado wall unit in his bedroom,
Kidroom
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
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Now three, Nate occupies coveted corner real estate in a third-floor room with a treetop-level view. “It’s a great space,” Casale says, “although it is the noisiest room in the house because of the street. But by now he’s so used to sleeping through all of the sounds, I don’t think it bothers him.” The brightness of the space is enhanced by an accent wall coated in fire engine–red chalkboard paint (Benjamin Moore Natura flat-finish paint in Vermillion mixed with unsanded grout) that Nate can scribble on—as soon as his parents get around to telling him that it’s allowed. A matching red pendant lamp from the Soho shop Kiosk hangs above a six-foot-tall teepee by Dexton Kids.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Finn's street-facing room at the front of the house is enlivened by varying window sizes.
“There are floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room,” says Kaja Taft of her prefab home in Portland. “Light was a big part of why we loved this design.” With so much light comes the need to block it out at times, especially in the children’s rooms. Though the couple invested in solar shades and blackout curtains by Mari Design, “They still get up at 5:30,” Kaja says with a laugh. As in all the bedrooms, the carpet tiles are from Flor.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains