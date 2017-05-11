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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/furniture : rockers

Kids Room Boy Gender Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.