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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Boy Gender Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.