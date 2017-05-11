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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/furniture : desk

Kids Room Boy Gender Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Ankory and Carni designed a storage unit under the stairs with a pull-out table and bench where their kids can play and do their homework.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Kidroom
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains