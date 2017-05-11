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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/furniture : chair

Kids Room Boy Gender Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Modern study lounge.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Kidroom
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
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Each guest room has its own courtyard and views of the Jemez Mountains