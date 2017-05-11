Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/gender : boy/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Boy Gender Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
Kidroom
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.