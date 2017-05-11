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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Boy Gender Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
AFTER - Son's study area and activity room with giant wall climbing pegboard.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Study room.Mountain in the distance.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box