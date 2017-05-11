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All Photos/kids/gender : boy/floors : dark hardwood

Kids Room Boy Gender Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"Some of my favorite spaces are those that weren't even necessarily planned," says Shahane. "For instance, underneath the stair on the first floor it ended up being a few inches deeper than initially planned because of plumbing requirements. But those inches made a perfect and impromptu alcove for our daughter's drawing table."
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Mehdi and his wife, Sanae, have six-year-old twins, each with his own bedroom. The early-bird son’s room faces east, while the south room is for the son who likes to sleep in. The tipi was a gift from Mehdi’s father, also an architect.