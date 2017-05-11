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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage/gender : girl

Kids Room Storage Girl Gender Design Photos and Ideas

The Nesting White and Natural Play Table and Chairs Set is from Crate&Kids.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Behind the door of the floor-to-ceiling cabinet in Cato's room is a small play area as well as a staircase that leads to an upper-level play space.
Online art lessons are making it easy to prioritize art, which can be a great escape for kids stuck at home all day.
A picture window in the playroom floor allows for parents and child to see each other, while also giving the child a designated play space and storage for toys.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The third bedroom.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.
the kids room
Kids Room