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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage/furniture : rockers

Kids Room Storage Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.