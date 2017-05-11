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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Storage Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
2nd bedroom
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
Bunk Room
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.