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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage/furniture : desk

Kids Room Storage Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."
The children's playroom.
The Real Good Chair is by Blu Dot.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Industrial stools covered in sheepskin sit at the art nook off the dining area. Sydney’s artworks line the Kirei wall panels.