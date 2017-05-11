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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Storage Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Beneath the pitched roof, there’s a bedroom with custom bunks for visiting grandchildren.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
Nursery
Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond
Bunk Room