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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage/furniture : bookcase

Kids Room Storage Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."
Custom built-in wood shelving adorns the playroom, providing a unique way to display books and toys.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The children's bedroom and play area.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
This bedroom is currently in-use as a nursery.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Kid's room
Kids Room
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box
Kid's Playroom
Kids Room
Bickford Park - Kids Room