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All Photos/kids/furniture : storage

Kids Room Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.
Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
The Nesting White and Natural Play Table and Chairs Set is from Crate&Kids.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A Woodchuck-made loft bed anchors Sam's room. The dark green playmat is by Alex Playmats.
Behind the door of the floor-to-ceiling cabinet in Cato's room is a small play area as well as a staircase that leads to an upper-level play space.
Designer Nina Blair’s Tribeca loft features a former glass-box office that has been turned into a kids’ room with a wraparound curtain for privacy. In the morning, she explains, the kids draw the curtains open to reconnect with the rest of the home.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
The neutral palette fosters a sense of calm and quiet, whether in the bedrooms or the common area, and gives the space a timeless appeal.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
The playroom is outfitted with Bubble armchairs by Sacha Lakic from Roche Bobois and a custom fire pole that descends from the floor above. The wallpaper is FP502001 Shaman from Pierre Frey.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
When their son was an infant, Whitney and her husband Adam converted the bedroom closet into a stylish nursery. "We removed select built-in features, such as a shoe rack, and painted the wood white in order to make the space more flexible and cheerful," she says. "Our son now sleeps on our built-in couch thanks to a simple bumper pillow and a set of dedicated sheets, and the closet is once again where we keep all of our clothing as a family."
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
The walls of the room are lined with easily-accessible shelves and cabinets that are perfect for books and toys.
Online art lessons are making it easy to prioritize art, which can be a great escape for kids stuck at home all day.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
The children’s bedroom opens to the aquaponics pond. The custom upholstery is from South Pacific Fabrics and the blue pillow is from MissoniHome. On the floor is a Moroccan Boucherouite rug.
A picture window in the playroom floor allows for parents and child to see each other, while also giving the child a designated play space and storage for toys.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
The children’s room has a built-in wardrobe that follows the wall colors.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
The two kids’ rooms are connected by a child-sized hole in the wall. Cuddington notes that, when they get older, they will have the option to cover the opening with drywall if they like. A triple-glazed Loewen window looks out at a fiery red maple. The globe lamp is by Seagull Lighting.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The playroom wall mimics the exterior.
All of the timber throughout the project was supplied directly from Denmark by PA Savværk Korinth.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
In a home in Los Angeles, a child's bedroom has been outfitted with custom carpeting and millwork, a reading nook under a staircase, a mini door and window, and a magnetic chalkboard wall.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
Awkward sloping ceilings are put to good use in this family apartment known as the Starburst House in Beijing, China. Across from the living lounge, tucked under the mezzanine study, is a child’s playroom. Mountain-shaped wall cushions line the wall, echoing the peaked ceiling.
The third bedroom.
"One of the existing bedrooms was so big, it could easily become the bedroom for both children," said the firm. "A custom shelving unit became a screen, as well as a series of shelves, nooks, and desk spaces."
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
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