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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Shelves Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
With their own separate bedrooms, the children now have the space to express themselves and grow.
2nd bedroom
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.