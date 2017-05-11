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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Shelves Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
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The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.