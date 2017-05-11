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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/furniture : desk

Kids Room Shelves Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
The kids have a dedicated craft and study area, designed to allow for carefree, creative mess as well as quiet study time.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.