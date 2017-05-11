Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Shelves Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.