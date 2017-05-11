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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/furniture : bed

Kids Room Shelves Bed Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
With their own separate bedrooms, the children now have the space to express themselves and grow.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
All of the timber throughout the project was supplied directly from Denmark by PA Savværk Korinth.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
The third bedroom.
The room's interior scheme is more playful, befitting a child. A chalkboard backs the TV niche and is bordered by bright orange cabinetry sized for children's clothes.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
The children's bedroom and play area.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Here is a look at the room Gracia designed for his daughter, Valentina, which has ample storage for her toys.
2nd bedroom
The loft where the children sleep.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Even the children’s rooms, though peppered with colorful details, retain the stark white walls and minimal feel of the rest of the Egelunds’ home. The wooden bed is by Juno, the doll bed are by Flos Lampadina, and the shelves are Vipp.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Kid's room
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
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Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
Olivia's bedroom.
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.