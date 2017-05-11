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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/floors : rug

Kids Room Shelves Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
The third bedroom.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
In 8-year-old Olivia's room, minimalist bookshelves and a comfy hideaway make for the perfect retreat.
Child's bedroom with custom cabinetry and reading nook
A children's room with a built-in bunk.