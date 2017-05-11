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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Shelves Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
The expanded west end followed the existing layout and incorporated similar wood windows found elsewhere in the home. The children’s bedrooms now have direct access to the light-filled playroom, which opens to the front yard.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
"I love that I was able to give the two kids their own rooms that showcase their likes without stepping away from the design of the home," says Cheng.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
This is a wonderful time for children to pursue passion projects.
The second-level bedroom features white pegboard that blends into the wall, where the new residents can hang shelving with toys, artwork, and beloved items.
The children's play space has bold yellow Panton junior chairs.
The area at the front of North West London House—which was updated by VORBILD Architecture—became the main living room, whereas the part towards the back is now a children’s play room.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
The third bedroom.
The desk is actually a shelf by Alvar Aalto for Artek installed upside down; the Stool 60 is also by Aalto. Above the desk is a 1970s illustration by Jean-Michel Folon.
In Anatole’s room, a metal Min bed by Luciano Bertoncini for Design Within Reach has storage added underneath it. Over the bed hangs a drawing of a "rat race
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
2nd bedroom
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Kid's room
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
In the family room, Lucien gets an early start on his music career with his father’s help. The space, technically the third floor of the structure, overlooks the central living area below.
Close-up stair to sleeping loft with storage compartments, including back-lit acrylic display box