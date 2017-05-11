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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Shelves Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
The nursery is situated in the chamfered corner of the 1950s apartment house.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
In the child’s room, floor-to-ceiling built-in closets maximize storage and a loft bed creates space for a play station underneath.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Now, the playroom can be accessed by the son’s bedroom or at the hallway. Custom woodwork fashions storage and a window seat.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
All of the timber throughout the project was supplied directly from Denmark by PA Savværk Korinth.
Area rugs add warmth to the reading stations.
Working with architect Dennis George, interior design firm Ishka Designs provided a comprehensive interior design solution for the gut renovation of a former thrift store into Discovery Pitstop Daycare. The bold yet minimalist design employs colors and forms to create a space that is both fun and inspiring but also simple, clean, and calm.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
Custom built-in wood shelving adorns the playroom, providing a unique way to display books and toys.
The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
The rug is by Flor and the Real Good chair is by Blu Dot.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
The second floor houses the children’s bedrooms and a sunny playroom. The wood floors throughout are prefinished distressed white oak. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Kids Room
A chalkboard wall encourages creative exploration in the child’s room.