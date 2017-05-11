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All Photos/kids/furniture : shelves/floors : carpet

Kids Room Shelves Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The playroom mixes contemporary design with playfulness.
Janelle and her four-month-old son, Carter, relax in the nursery. All the wood paneling was removed, the walls and ceilings were repainted, and new carpet was put in.
Canny 'The New' Rumpus Room
The loft where the children sleep.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
Basement Family Room
Olivia's bedroom.
The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.