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All Photos/kids/furniture : rockers/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Rockers Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
Sophisticated Play