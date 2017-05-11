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All Photos/kids/furniture : rockers/furniture : chair

Kids Room Rockers Chair Design Photos and Ideas

“Gliders are all pretty ugly—even the ones that are sort of trying to not be,” says Merrill. “So, we decided to get the biggest and clunkiest–just the most basic, giant thing–and turn it into something fun.” The chair is upholstered in a quilt-like manner using fabric the homeowner collected.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
The nursery sports a custom cloud mural by Londubh Studios painted across the ceiling and cabinetry. Purple linoleum lies beneath the rug.
The Tribeca Loft responds to the evolving dynamics of Nina’s family. Here, she and and her son spend time together in the office-turned-playroom.
The lion décor is a playful reference to the child’s name.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.