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All Photos/kids/furniture : rockers/age : pre teen

Kids Room Rockers Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

Recyclable Senso resin gray floors and birch plywood surfaces tie all three kids’ rooms together, which are located in the attic.
Matt made matching beds with log headboards for the the shared girls’ room.
The children's playroom.
Glazing allows visual transparency between spaces, as well as the passage of light from one end to the other, creating a bright, light-filled attic space.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Sophisticated Play