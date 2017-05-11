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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/furniture : desk

Kids Room Night Stands Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.