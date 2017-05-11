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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/furniture : chair

Kids Room Night Stands Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
A look at the third bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Griffin’s room, which is exactly the same size as his brother’s, gets good light from the backyard.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
Bunk Room