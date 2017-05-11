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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/floors : rug

Kids Room Night Stands Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
A milky way mural by Warp Collection reflects Everett's love of Star Wars. The Sutro Tower coat rack is an homage to the iconic landmark, which is visible just outside the window!
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
There is also an additional guest room on the lower level.
A look at the third bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
One of the children's rooms.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.