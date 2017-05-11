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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Night Stands Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie Deneroff painted the custom crane mural.
Cheng placed a sconce—the Jay Street Flush Mount in White from Nino Shea—into the inset shelving. The artwork is by Andy Blank.
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
One of the children's rooms.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
2nd bedroom
Bunk Room
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.