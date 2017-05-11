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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Night Stands Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

As long as colors are complimentary, don’t be afraid to add in funky patterns and bright colors!
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
Each of the home's bedrooms is situated to enjoying the stunning mountain views.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.