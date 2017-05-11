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All Photos/kids/furniture : night stands/age : toddler

Kids Room Night Stands Toddler Age Design Photos and Ideas

At night, the living room transforms into West's bedroom, where he watches projected movies and television shows.
Herringbone floors and pink walls brighten the girl’s bedroom.
One of the children's rooms, equal parts clean-lined and playful.
A look at the third bedroom.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.