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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/room type : playroom

Kids Room Lamps Playroom Design Photos and Ideas

The couple’s ten-year-old twins have connecting rooms next to a play space furnished with Aalto stools, a table from Artek, and a Nanna Ditzel rattan hanging chair purchased at Interstudio.