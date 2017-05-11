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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/furniture : storage

Kids Room Lamps Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.