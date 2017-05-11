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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/furniture : shelves

Kids Room Lamps Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
The loft where the children sleep.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.