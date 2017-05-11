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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/furniture : rockers

Kids Room Lamps Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.