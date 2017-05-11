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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/furniture : dresser

Kids Room Lamps Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

A child's bedroom.
In total, there are four bedrooms in the home.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.