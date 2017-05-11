Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/furniture : chair

Kids Room Lamps Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
A cozy hang-out space in a second-floor bedroom in the stables is created by a mezzanine floor.
In an otherwise tame Tribeca apartment designed by London-based Melanie Williams Bespoke Interiors, a splash of color in the nursery adds a fun and playful feel to the space. Gray and yellow curtains are set up to create a little theater space in the bedroom.
One of the children's rooms.
A child's bedroom.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
A child's bedroom.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.