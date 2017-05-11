SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/floors : rug

Kids Room Lamps Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's room
One of the children's rooms.
A child's bedroom.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.