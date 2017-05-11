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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/age : teen

Kids Room Lamps Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

One of the children's rooms.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.