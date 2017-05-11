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All Photos/kids/furniture : lamps/age : pre teen

Kids Room Lamps Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

The interior is painted Sherwin-Williams Extra White.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Amelia's room
One of the children's rooms.
Canny 'The New' Girl's Bedroom
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
The Gizmo bed by Italian designer Daniele Lago celebrates the illusion of levitation. This suspended children’s bed is perfectly designed to nest into the corners of bedrooms to maximize space and room for children to play. It is upholstered with faux leather and filled padded with natural cotton.
The upper two levels of the home are set back from the street, increasing privacy and allowing light to flow uninhibited from the front clerestory window into the communal living spaces. On the top floor, the children's bedrooms are strategically veiled from the street by the slatted reflector screen.