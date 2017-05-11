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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/gender : girl

Kids Room Dresser Girl Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
Conklin updated a dresser with house numbers for knobs. Her two-year-old helps put his clothes away by figuring out which number they go behind.
Girls Bedroom
Sophisticated Play