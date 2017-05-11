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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/gender : boy

Kids Room Dresser Boy Gender Design Photos and Ideas

Conklin updated a dresser with house numbers for knobs. Her two-year-old helps put his clothes away by figuring out which number they go behind.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
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