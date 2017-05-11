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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/furniture : storage

Kids Room Dresser Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Like they thought may be in their future, they now share this home with their two-year-old daughter, whose room shares the upper floor with the master bedroom and the office.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
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The girls’ narrow bedroom gets natural light from a single window. White paint and furniture (accented with Marimekko print linens) keep the space feeling bright.