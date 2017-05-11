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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/furniture : chair

Kids Room Dresser Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
The vintage daybed is upholstered in dinosaur fabric.
Cato’s play-space features IKEA cabinets and a rug by Lakaluk.
A look at the third bedroom.
A child's bedroom.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Kids Bedroom
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