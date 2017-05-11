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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/floors : medium hardwood

Kids Room Dresser Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
The 3,700-square-foot home has four bedrooms. The owners, who are expecting their first child, just finished transforming one of them into a nursery. The dresser is from Room &amp; Board and the hanging planters are by Sandbox Ceramics.