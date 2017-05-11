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All Photos/kids/furniture : dresser/age : pre teen

Kids Room Dresser Pre Teen Age Design Photos and Ideas

Pressey started her career photographing people, but she still likes to include them in her interior shots. "Show the kids having fun in their rooms," she says.
One of the boy's rooms has a simple white palette and a sea-inspired rug.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
which is painted in Borrowed Light by Farrow and Ball. His bed is a George Nelson design for Herman Miller.
Girls Bedroom
Sophisticated Play